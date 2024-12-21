Suzuki Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition revealed for Japan

Suzuki is all set to pull the curtains down on the Swift Sport based on the previous generation version
The Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition is the last of the sporty hatchback we’ll see for a while
The Swift Sport Final Edition gets visual enhancements including a gloss black-finished grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and the Swift Sport emblem
The C-pillar gets special decals denoting the ‘ZC33S’ lettering on either side
Changes to the cabin include new ‘Sport’ lettering along with “ZC33S powered by Suzuki” decal on the gear shift lever
Power on the Suzuki Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition comes from the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 138 bhp and 230 Nm
Production will begin in March next year and will continue until November 2025 in Japan
With the Suzuki Swift Sport set to bow out, there’s no chance the model will make its way to the Indian market
Suzuki seems to have no immediate plans of introducing the next-gen Swift Sport anytime soon globally either