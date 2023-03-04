Suzuki Jimny shows off its heritage looks! 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 04, 2023

Suzuki has unveiled Jimny Special Heritage Edition 

The model is dedicated to the Australian market

The automaker has launched this special edition for 33,490 Aussie dollars (approximately 18 lakh) 

The company says that this special model celebrates the legacy of the car which was first launched in 1970 

This heritage model comes in sports red mudflaps at the front and the back

The Maruti Suzuki's five-door car is now available in India as well

The price of this car in the Indian market ranges from 10 lakh to 18 lakh
Know more about Jimny
Click Here