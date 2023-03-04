Suzuki Jimny shows off its heritage looks! 

Suzuki has unveiled Jimny Special Heritage Edition
The model is dedicated to the Australian market
The automaker has launched this special edition for 33,490 Aussie dollars (approximately ₹18 lakh)
The company says that this special model celebrates the legacy of the car which was first launched in 1970
This heritage model comes in sports red mudflaps at the front and the back
The Maruti Suzuki's five-door car is now available in India as well
The price of this car in the Indian market ranges from ₹10 lakh to ₹18 lakh