Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition unveiled: Check what all changes it gets

Suzuki has showcased the Jimny Offroad Edition at 2024 Thailand International Motor Show
It will be a limited edition model that will go on sale in Thailand.
Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition will be sold only with the automatic transmission.
It is priced at THB 1.76 Million for the monotone colour scheme whereas the dual tone costs THB 1.79 Million.
Offroad Edition comes with a different grille that has been taken from the Heritage Edition, there is a garnish for the front bumper and the sides and a door handle protector.
There is also a fuel lid cover sticker, a decal for spare tyre cover and a mudflap with Jimny written on it.
There is also an emblem at the rear for the Offroad Edition.
Suzuki has not made any mechanical changes to the Jimny Offroad Edition.
The 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 102 bhp and 130 Nm.