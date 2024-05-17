Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition: Check what's new

Suzuki has unveiled the Heritage Edition of the Jimny 5-door in Australia.
Only 500 units of Jimny Heritage Edition will go on sale.
Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition will be sold only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There would be no automatic transmission on offer.
It comes with new decals on the sides and the rear.
There are mudflaps finished in red in the front as well as at the rear.
Suzuki will offer the Jimny Heritage Edition in five colour schemes - White, Chiffon Ivory + Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl and Granite Grey Metallic.
Powering the Jimny Heritage Edition is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine.
The SUV continues to come with an AllGrip 4x4 system.