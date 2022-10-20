SUVs with heaviest discounts this Diwali

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 20, 2022

Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the heaviest discount among all SUVs this Diwali

The Alturas G4 is coming with an overall benefit worth up to 3 lakh

The second on the list is Mahindra’s Scorpio Classic SUV

The older Scorpio model is being offered with benefits worth more than 2 lakh

Volkswagen is offering discount on its Taigun SUV for the first time

The Taigun gets benefits and incentives worth up to 1.05 lakh

Hyundai’s Kona EV is the only other car to get benefit worth up to 1 lakh

The fifth SUV with most benefits this Diwali season is from Nissan

The Kicks is being offered with an overall discount of up to 60,000

Click here to read more: 
Click Here