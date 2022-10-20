SUVs with heaviest discounts this Diwali

Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the heaviest discount among all SUVs this Diwali
The Alturas G4 is coming with an overall benefit worth up to ₹3 lakh
The second on the list is Mahindra’s Scorpio Classic SUV
The older Scorpio model is being offered with benefits worth more than ₹2 lakh
Volkswagen is offering discount on its Taigun SUV for the first time
The Taigun gets benefits and incentives worth up to ₹1.05 lakh
Hyundai’s Kona EV is the only other car to get benefit worth up to ₹1 lakh
The fifth SUV with most benefits this Diwali season is from Nissan
The Kicks is being offered with an overall discount of up to ₹60,000