Now Greenpeace has alleged Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Kia SUVs for erasing benefits of electric vehicles
Gas guzzling SUVs from these car manufacturers have recorded a rise in sales globally over the last few years
Greenpeace claimed this sales surge erased environmental benefits achieved by EVs
The environmental advocacy group published a report claiming this right ahead of United Nation's COP28 summit in Dubai
Majority of the SUVs from these global casr manufacturers see high demand for SUVs with diesel engines
Diesel has been known as one of the most pollutant fuels
Powered by large diesel engines, the SUVs emit higher number of pollutants into environment, offsetting EV benefits
SUVs emit 12% higher pollutants into environment than sedans
The SUV sales across the world have more than doubled in the past decade, fuelling further emissions into environment