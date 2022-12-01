SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India

Published Dec 01, 2022

Mahiundra & Mahindra reported domestic sales of 30,932 units in the month of November

This is a 56 per cent rise over figures from November of 2021

The updated Thar was launched in 2020 & continues to enjoy a healthy demand

Thar is offered with both petrol & diesel engine options. It also gets manual & auto transmission choices

The XUV700 has raced to become the most popular Mahindra in terms of demand

Launched in 2021, the SUV has the highest waiting period among all its siblings

Scorpio-N was introduced as a brand new model earlier in 2022

Scorpio-N is an entirely different model from Scorpio which is now rebadged as Scorpio Classic

Scorpio Classic was also introduced earlier in 2022 and sports several design updates
