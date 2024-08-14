SUV Coupes are on a rise: But what are these new vehicle types?

The coupe SUV body style, once exclusive to luxury cars, is rapidly gaining popularity in India, as evidenced by recent launches like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.Enter text Here
India's SUV-centric market is evolving. While traditional SUVs dominate, a new segment, the coupe SUV, is emerging. This follows a global trend, as automakers seek to offer differentiated options to consumers.
But what is a coupe-SUV design? And more importantly, is the Indian market ready to accept this rather unique body type?
A coupe-SUV is the fusion of two body types into one. The front half is bulky like an SUV whereas the rear half is aerodynamic with a sloping roof which resembles a coupe, bringing character to the SUV body type.
It is a mix of bigger wheels and a high ride height, combined with sportier looks and the promise of sharper handling compared to traditional SUVs.
The Tata Curvv, Tata Curvv EV and Citroen Basalt have put the spotlight on the coupe-SUV style in India. However, the body type has a past in the Indian and international markets.
The introduction of the body type is generally attributed to BMW, a company that the X6 coupe-SUV to the world in 2008. The X6 was based on the BMW X5 and was marketed as a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) rather than the currently used coupe-SUV name.
The Indian market has mostly had coupe SUVs in the luxury segment. The coupe-SUV offerings in India include the BMW X6, BMW X4, BMW X2, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
With the launch of Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv EV, and the unveiling of Tata Curvv ICE, coupe-SUV-shaped vehicles are making their presence known.