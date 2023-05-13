Steps to buy the right insurance for your car

The market is full of car insurances, both from banks and non-banking sectors
Hence when there are multiple options, it becomes utmost important to choose the right one
Following tips will guide you to choose an insurance that suits your needs
There are two types of insurances available in the Indian market, third-party insurance and comprehensive
Know your requirements and assess both the options thoroughly to know which one suits you best
Always search and compare plans to ascertain the maximum benefits
Do not shy away to enquire about add-ons
It is necessary to know the Claim Settlement Ratio as it will help you to understand the chances of getting it approved
Do not hide or provide wrong information and do read the terms and conditions thoroughly