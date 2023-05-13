Steps to buy the right insurance for your car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 13, 2023

The market is full of car insurances, both from banks and non-banking sectors

Hence when there are multiple options, it becomes utmost important to choose the right one

Following tips will guide you to choose an insurance that suits your needs

There are two types of insurances available in the Indian market, third-party insurance and comprehensive  

Know your requirements and assess both the options thoroughly to know which one suits you best

Always search and compare plans to ascertain the maximum benefits 

Do not shy away to enquire about add-ons

It is necessary to know the Claim Settlement Ratio as it will help you to understand the chances of getting it approved

Do not hide or provide wrong information and do read the terms and conditions thoroughly
