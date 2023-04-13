Step-by-step guide to install EV charger at your home

Published Apr 13, 2023

 If you own an EV, installing a charger at home is a good idea

There are multiple types of chargers for electric vehicles

A Level 2 charger could be the apt solution if you are aiming to use it for a personal vehicle

The first thing you need to do is check the eligibility of your home to install an EV charger

 Obtain all the permits required to install an EV charger at your home

Then, hire a certified electrician who can make some checks for you...

... such as, if the electrical panel in your house has enough space for a circuit breaker 

Purachse a Level 2 charger from a well-established company

Then, take the electrician's help to install the charger
Lastly, check if all things are running properly
