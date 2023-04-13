Step-by-step guide to install EV charger at your home

If you own an EV, installing a charger at home is a good idea
There are multiple types of chargers for electric vehicles
A Level 2 charger could be the apt solution if you are aiming to use it for a personal vehicle
The first thing you need to do is check the eligibility of your home to install an EV charger
Obtain all the permits required to install an EV charger at your home
Then, hire a certified electrician who can make some checks for you...
... such as, if the electrical panel in your house has enough space for a circuit breaker
Purachse a Level 2 charger from a well-established company
Then, take the electrician's help to install the charger