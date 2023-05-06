Start ‘em young: Inside TVS Racing’s new children’s experience arena at KidZania

TVS Motor Company and global indoor theme park KidZania have partnered to bring the first-of-its-kind experience arena for children
The new experience arena is modelled after TVS Racing and brings children a step closer to living their racer dream
Located at KidZania Mumbai, the Racing Experience Centre brings several fun role-play activities for children across different age groups
Kids can assemble the Apache RR 310 themselves using actual tools and body panels
There’s a design studio as well that offers more in-depth knowledge about motorcycles
Kids can also set new records on the racing simulators and get their first racing licence and podium photo
Children get to ride a few laps around the racetrack on a TVS Apache minibike
The TVS Racing Experience Centre also retails motorsport merchandise including t-shirts, jackets and even ISI-certified helmets
The interactive platform aims to inculcate the spirit of racing from a young age while promoting safer riding