Start ‘em young: Inside TVS Racing’s new children’s experience arena at KidZania

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 06, 2023

TVS Motor Company and global indoor theme park KidZania have partnered to bring the first-of-its-kind experience arena for children

The new experience arena is modelled after TVS Racing and brings children a step closer to living their racer dream

Located at KidZania Mumbai, the Racing Experience Centre brings several fun role-play activities for children across different age groups

Kids can assemble the Apache RR 310 themselves using actual tools and body panels

There’s a design studio as well that offers more in-depth knowledge about motorcycles

Kids can also set new records on the racing simulators and get their first racing licence and podium photo

Children get to ride a few laps around the  racetrack on a TVS Apache minibike

The TVS Racing Experience Centre also retails motorsport merchandise including t-shirts, jackets and even ISI-certified helmets

The interactive platform aims to inculcate the spirit of racing from a young age while promoting safer riding
