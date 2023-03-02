Spot the difference! Kia EV9 concept and production avatar are almost identical

Kia will unveil the EV9, its second electric vehicle after EV6, on March 15
Kia had unveiled the concept version of the electric SUV during the Auto Expo earlier this year
Kia teased the production version of the EV9, with almost similar styling elements
Besides the vertical DRL, the EV9 will come with these L-shaped LED pixel units
The design of the vertical LED taillights also remain identical
Similar design was showcased on the concept version of the EV9
Even the boxy nature of the electric SUV has not been tinkered with
What Kia has not revealed yet is how the alloy wheels will look like
It is unlikely that Kia will used the same alloy design ween on the EV9 concept
Kia is expected to reveal details about the interior of the EV9 next week
Kia EV9 is iexpectd to go into production later this year, and launch somtime next year