Spot the difference! Kia EV9 concept and production avatar are almost identical

Published Mar 02, 2023

Kia will unveil the EV9, its second electric vehicle after EV6, on March 15

Kia had unveiled the concept version of the electric SUV during the Auto Expo earlier this year

Kia teased the production version of the EV9, with almost similar styling elements

Besides the vertical DRL, the EV9 will come with these L-shaped LED pixel units

The design of the vertical LED taillights also remain identical

Similar design was showcased on the concept version of the EV9

Even the boxy nature of the electric SUV has not been tinkered with

What Kia has not revealed yet is how the alloy wheels will look like

It is unlikely that Kia will used the same alloy design ween on the EV9 concept

Kia is expected to reveal details about the interior of the EV9 next week

Kia EV9 is iexpectd to go into production later this year, and launch somtime next year
