Spoilt for choice! This SUV offers 30 variants to choose from

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 28, 2022

Mahindra and Mahindra has introduced five new variants of the Scorpio-N SUV

The five new variants of the Scorpio-N are either entry-level or mid-level 

The five new variants have taken up the overall offering to 30 variants since launch

The price of the new variants starts from 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price of the new variants goes up to 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

All the new variants are offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain

The Z2 variants come with safety features such as ESC and Hill Hold Assist

The Z4 variants come with selectable (shift on fly) 4WD system

It also gets 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other features
