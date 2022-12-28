Spoilt for choice! This SUV offers 30 variants to choose from

Mahindra and Mahindra has introduced five new variants of the Scorpio-N SUV
The five new variants of the Scorpio-N are either entry-level or mid-level
The five new variants have taken up the overall offering to 30 variants since launch
The price of the new variants starts from ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of the new variants goes up to ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
All the new variants are offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain
The Z2 variants come with safety features such as ESC and Hill Hold Assist
The Z4 variants come with selectable (shift on fly) 4WD system
It also gets 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other features