Within short period of time in India, Kia has become a popular car brand in the country
The carmaker now sells some of the bestselling utility vehicles in India
Even though Kia's global sales in the Q3 CY24 has tumbled, the automaker witnessed significant growth in India
Kia Seltos and Sonet have helped the brand to post a significant sales numbers in India
Kia sold 763,693 cars globally in Q3 CY24
This marked a 1.9% year-on-year sales decline
In CY24 so far, Kia sold 23,19,390 cars globally, registering a 1.5% YoY sales decline
The OEM however, claimed India as a ray of hope amid this global sales slump
Kia is betting big on Indian market to propel its overall global sales in coming days