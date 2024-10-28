Kia has grabbed quite a significant attention in India in a short span

Published Oct 28, 2024

Within short period of time in India, Kia has become a popular car brand in the country

The carmaker now sells some of the bestselling utility vehicles in India

Even though Kia's global sales in the Q3 CY24 has tumbled, the automaker witnessed significant growth in India

Kia Seltos and Sonet have helped the brand to post a significant sales numbers in India

Kia sold 763,693 cars globally in Q3 CY24

This marked a 1.9% year-on-year sales decline

In CY24 so far, Kia sold 23,19,390 cars globally, registering a 1.5% YoY sales decline

The OEM however, claimed India as a ray of hope amid this global sales slump

Kia is betting big on Indian market to propel its overall global sales in coming days
