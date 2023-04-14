Skoda’s new smart grille will signal pedestrians when crossing roads. Take a look

Skoda is working on new and innovative technology that will have warning signals on the front grille for pedestrians
The grille will double up as a warning sign and tell the pedestrians whether it’s safe or not to cross the road
The system will feature LED strip holders and can be controlled by the user to create different animations
Skoda is currently testing arrows, warning triangles and even a human figure, using green and red colours, and symbols everyone already understands
The feature will warn pedestrians if the car is going to stop and alert them to not cross the road
Skoda is creating this tech in collaboration with the Institute of Informatics, Robotics, & Cybernetics at the Czech Technical University in Prague (CIIRC) and the Technical University of Munich
Skoda is also working on a new robotic device called IPA2X that will help children, seniors and people with disabilities to cross the road safely
The device will replace a human manning the traffic in school zones and hospitals and make way for people to cross the road safely
Skoda aims to reduce the overall rate of pedestrian injuries and improve safety with the innovations