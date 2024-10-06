Skoda's first all-electric mid-size SUV has made its debut, Check it out

The Skoda Elroq starts at 33,000 Euros which roughly translates to ₹30.6 lakh
The Elroq directly competes with the Creta in the Indian markets and is still to be decided if it will be introduced in the Indian markets
It gets a new Timiano Green colour shade and will also be offered in Moon White, Black Magic, Velvet Red, Rae Blue, Graphite Grey, Steel Grey, Brilliant Silver and Energy Blue colours
The mid size SUV utilises Skoda's new Modern Solid design language featuring clean lines
The SUV gets three battery options including a 55 kWh, a 63 kWh and 82 kWh. The top variant also gets an AWD option.
On the inside is a 13-inch touchscreen under which are controls for drive modes, driver assistance systems and climate control
The interior of the Elroq is made with sustainable materials such as upcycled pre-loved clothes and plastic bottles
It gets a 'Tech Deck Face' and comes with optional Matrix LEDs.
The Skoda Elroq offers a maximum range of 560 km and the top-spec motor option produces 282 bhp