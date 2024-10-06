Skoda's first all-electric mid-size SUV has made its debut, Check it out

Published Oct 06, 2024

 The Skoda Elroq starts at 33,000 Euros which roughly translates to 30.6 lakh

The Elroq directly competes with the Creta in the Indian markets and is still to be  decided if it will be introduced in the Indian markets

It gets a new Timiano Green colour shade and will also be offered in Moon White, Black Magic, Velvet Red, Rae Blue, Graphite Grey, Steel Grey, Brilliant Silver and Energy Blue colours

The mid size SUV utilises Skoda's new Modern Solid design language featuring clean lines

The SUV gets three battery options including a 55 kWh, a 63 kWh and 82 kWh. The top variant also gets an AWD option.

On the inside is a 13-inch touchscreen under which are controls for drive modes, driver assistance systems and climate control

The interior of the Elroq is made with sustainable materials such as upcycled pre-loved clothes and plastic bottles

It gets a 'Tech Deck Face' and comes with optional Matrix LEDs.

The Skoda Elroq offers a maximum range of 560 km and the top-spec motor option produces 282 bhp
