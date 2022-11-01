Skoda sells more cars in India than China

India has been a bigger market for Skoda than China in the first 9 months of 2022

The Czech carmaker has seen a massive rise in sales between January and September

Skoda sold around 38,300 cars in India during this period

That is around 2,000 more cars Skoda sold in China during this period

Skoda's massive jump of 186% in sales is thanks to Kushaq SUV

Kushaq, launched in 2021, is Skoda's best-selling model in India currently

Skoda Slavia, which replaced Rapid, is also one of the best-sellers from the Czech carmaker

Overall, Germany remains Skoda's biggest market around the world

Skoda has already clocked its best year in India, beating 2021 sales figures
