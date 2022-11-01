Skoda sells more cars in India than China

India has been a bigger market for Skoda than China in the first 9 months of 2022
The Czech carmaker has seen a massive rise in sales between January and September
Skoda sold around 38,300 cars in India during this period
That is around 2,000 more cars Skoda sold in China during this period
Skoda's massive jump of 186% in sales is thanks to Kushaq SUV
Kushaq, launched in 2021, is Skoda's best-selling model in India currently
Skoda Slavia, which replaced Rapid, is also one of the best-sellers from the Czech carmaker
Overall, Germany remains Skoda's biggest market around the world
Skoda has already clocked its best year in India, beating 2021 sales figures