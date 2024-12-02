Skoda Kylaq full price list out. Check what your choice of variant costs

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 02, 2024

Skoda has revealed the full price list of the Kylaq SUV, its first sub-compact model

The Kylaq SUV is priced between 7.90 lakh and 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kylaq is one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment and is offered in 4 variants

The Kylaq will rival the likes of Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, Venue and XXUV 3XO SUVs

Skoda has started to accept bookings for the Kylaq SUV from December 2

The delivery of the Kylaq SUV will start from January 27 next year

The Kylaq is offered with single powertrain option in a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

The engine can churn out 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque

The SUV offers a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
