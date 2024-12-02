Skoda Kylaq full price list out. Check what your choice of variant costs

Skoda has revealed the full price list of the Kylaq SUV, its first sub-compact model
The Kylaq SUV is priced between ₹7.90 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kylaq is one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment and is offered in 4 variants
The Kylaq will rival the likes of Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, Venue and XXUV 3XO SUVs
Skoda has started to accept bookings for the Kylaq SUV from December 2
The delivery of the Kylaq SUV will start from January 27 next year
The Kylaq is offered with single powertrain option in a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine
The engine can churn out 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque
The SUV offers a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system