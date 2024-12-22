Skoda cars in India will be costlier from new year

Skoda has announced a price hike for its cars in India

With this move, all the Skoda cars except Kylaq in India will be costlier by up to 3%

The price hike comes in line with other automakers that have already announced price surge for their respective models

With this move, Skoda becomes the latest OEM to join the list of carmakers that have announced price hike

Skoda India has six models on sale, including Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb

Kylaq has been exempted from this price hike as it was launched just a few days back

Other Skoda cars are currently available with significant discounts

Skoda has cited increased production costs owing to rising raw material prices behind this price surge move

It is to be seen how this price hike impacts Skoda's sales numbers
