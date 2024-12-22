Skoda has announced a price hike for its cars in India
With this move, all the Skoda cars except Kylaq in India will be costlier by up to 3%
The price hike comes in line with other automakers that have already announced price surge for their respective models
With this move, Skoda becomes the latest OEM to join the list of carmakers that have announced price hike
Skoda India has six models on sale, including Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb
Kylaq has been exempted from this price hike as it was launched just a few days back
Other Skoda cars are currently available with significant discounts
Skoda has cited increased production costs owing to rising raw material prices behind this price surge move
It is to be seen how this price hike impacts Skoda's sales numbers