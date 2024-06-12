Skoda Kushaq AT becomes more affordable. Check its price

Skoda Auto India has announced that they would be offering Onyx trim with automatic gearbox
It will be priced at ₹13.49 lakh ex-showroom
The Onyx AT will come with Hill Hold Control and six airbags.
There would also be LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
There are fog lamps with cornering function.
Skoda is also offering a rear wiper and washer.
There is a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, scuff plates and wheel covers.
Powering the Onyx AT variant is the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 113 bhp and 178 Nm
The gearbox is a 6-speed torque converter unit with paddle shifters.