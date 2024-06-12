Skoda Kushaq AT becomes more affordable. Check its price

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 12, 2024

Skoda Auto India has announced that they would be offering Onyx trim with automatic gearbox

It will be priced at 13.49 lakh ex-showroom

The Onyx AT will come with  Hill Hold Control and six airbags.

There would also be LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps.

There are fog lamps with cornering function.

Skoda is also offering a rear wiper and washer.

There is a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, scuff plates and wheel covers.

Powering the Onyx AT variant is the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 113 bhp and 178 Nm

The gearbox is a 6-speed torque converter unit with paddle shifters.
