The offer on the premium SUV is available for a limited period
Skoda Auto India has announced a discount of ₹2.5 lakh for the Kodiaq
The offer is available till July 24
The discount is available only for the L&K trim of the Skoda Kodiaq
Also, this offer has been announced right ahead of the new generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV's introduction in India
The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the premium SUVs available in the Indian market
The SUV is all set to receive its second generation avatar in a few months
The upcoming Kodiaq will come with a wide range of design updates and new features
Skoda has been already testing the newe Kodiaq on Indian roads