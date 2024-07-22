Skoda Kodiaq SUV is available with hefty discounts in India

Published Jul 22, 2024

The offer on the premium SUV is available for a limited period

Skoda Auto India has announced a discount of 2.5 lakh for the Kodiaq

The offer is available till July 24

The discount is available only for the L&K trim of the Skoda Kodiaq

Also, this offer has been announced right ahead of the new generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV's introduction in India

The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the premium SUVs available in the Indian market

The SUV is all set to receive its second generation avatar in a few months

The upcoming Kodiaq will come with a wide range of design updates and new features

Skoda has been already testing the newe Kodiaq on Indian roads
