Skoda Enyaq RS electric SUV just slid into the Guinness Record books in style. Here's why

The Skoda Enyaq RS is the automaker's first-ever electric SUV and the model was recently in Sweden to claim the record for the longest continuous drift on ice.
The Enyaq RS managed to go sideways for 7.35 km on the frozen Stortjärnen lake in Sweden.
The Guinness World Record took 15 minutes and 58 seconds to complete on a circle with a 60-metre diameter.
The Enyaq RS drifted the circle 39 times reaching a peak speed of 48.67 kmph while the lowest velocity was 31.64 kmph.
The Skoda Enyaq RS was completely stock for the drift barring the studded tyres from Michelin tyres for better grip on ice.
The Enyaq RS beat the previous record set in China by Wang Dongjang in a Subaru WRX who completed a continuous drift on ice in 6.22 km.
Skoda spent a total of 18 hours drifting across five days in sub-zero temperatures to achieve the new Guinness record.
The Skoda Enyaq is confirmed for launch in India and is set to arrive in the next financial year.