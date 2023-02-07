Skoda begins new warranty package across range. Know here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 07, 2023

Skoda Auto India introduces a new extended warranty package across its range

It called Anytime Warranty and it comes with lucarative options

The package adds one year per 20,000 km in standard form

The ones who like extended warranty, the package offers coverage up to eight years per 1,50,000 km 

The company says customers can avail this service within 2,525 days before 1,30,000 km 

Skoda is giving this package for new as well as old models

The automaker says this package is mainly created for older generation models

Owners with expired warranties can also avail this package
Know the price slabs for Skoda's Anytime Warranty Package  
