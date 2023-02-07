Skoda begins new warranty package across range. Know here

Skoda Auto India introduces a new extended warranty package across its range
It called Anytime Warranty and it comes with lucarative options
The package adds one year per 20,000 km in standard form
The ones who like extended warranty, the package offers coverage up to eight years per 1,50,000 km
The company says customers can avail this service within 2,525 days before 1,30,000 km
Skoda is giving this package for new as well as old models
The automaker says this package is mainly created for older generation models
Owners with expired warranties can also avail this package