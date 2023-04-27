Skoda Auto goes big on EVs with six in pipeline till 2026

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 27, 2023

The new models will belong to different segments

All these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid

 The first one will be a new small SUV, measuring 4.2 metres in length

Its interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback

 Check product page

Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV

In 2026, Skoda wants to roll out an estate which will be around 4.6 metres long

Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S

Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV

In 2025 they will get a makeover in the Modern Solid design language
Click for detailed report
Click Here