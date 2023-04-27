Skoda Auto goes big on EVs with six in pipeline till 2026

The new models will belong to different segments
All these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid
The first one will be a new small SUV, measuring 4.2 metres in length
Its interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback
Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV
In 2026, Skoda wants to roll out an estate which will be around 4.6 metres long
Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S
Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV
In 2025 they will get a makeover in the Modern Solid design language