Six things to keep in mind when taking your motorbike on a road trip this summer

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 27, 2023

 Long bike journeys tend to give a break from the mundane life

 But before you take out your motorcycle for your dream road trip...

...give it a thorough check and heed to these tips

Get the engine oil topped up as old or dirty oil won't function properly

Examine tyres and wheels and make sure they have required air pressure

Make sure the brakes of your bike are in perfect condition

Fill the tank to full so that you have no worries while riding

Check the fuel filter and fuel line for any signs of damage

Change the air filter if they show a sign of being damaged
Hola! Now you're ready for your dream road trip
