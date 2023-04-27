Six things to keep in mind when taking your motorbike on a road trip this summer

Long bike journeys tend to give a break from the mundane life
But before you take out your motorcycle for your dream road trip...
...give it a thorough check and heed to these tips
Get the engine oil topped up as old or dirty oil won't function properly
Examine tyres and wheels and make sure they have required air pressure
Make sure the brakes of your bike are in perfect condition
Fill the tank to full so that you have no worries while riding
Check the fuel filter and fuel line for any signs of damage
Change the air filter if they show a sign of being damaged