Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG may be launched this month

The fuel efficiency of the CNG version is expected to be at 26 km per kg

The CNG version of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to enter the market

The model will be powered by Maruti's 1.5-litre K-series engine 

Luxury SUV BMW XM is the second bespoke model from the brand's M division

It is the first M model to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Those looking to amp up to a luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is another option

This SUV from Mercedes is a seven-seater

If a luxury EV is on your mind, then Mercedes EQB can be one of your options

If you want to finally dive into the world of EVs, Mercedes EQB is also launching this month

It is a third EV for the Indian market from the luxury automaker

BMW X7 will be launched on December 10

BMW has updated the interior to an all-new level
