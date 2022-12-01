Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG may be launched this month
The fuel efficiency of the CNG version is expected to be at 26 km per kg
The CNG version of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to enter the market
The model will be powered by Maruti's 1.5-litre K-series engine
Luxury SUV BMW XM is the second bespoke model from the brand's M division
It is the first M model to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain
Those looking to amp up to a luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is another option
This SUV from Mercedes is a seven-seater
If a luxury EV is on your mind, then Mercedes EQB can be one of your options
If you want to finally dive into the world of EVs, Mercedes EQB is also launching this month
It is a third EV for the Indian market from the luxury automaker
BMW X7 will be launched on December 10
BMW has updated the interior to an all-new level