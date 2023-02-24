Six EVs by 2030: Decoding Maruti Suzuki strategy for India's electric future

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Feb 24, 2023

Maruti has been in no rush to drive out an EV as yet. But it has promised six EVs here by 2030

The country's largest car maker is targeted volumes which remains rather low for EVs in India at present

But its own estimates suggest around 1 million EVs would be sold in India by 2030

As such, Maruti Suzuzki wants to be fully prepped to capitalise on the future prospects

Maruti admits it was late to make a mark in the SUV game & is now focusing on the body type

The company is not willing to make the same mistake when it comes to EVs

At present, Tata Motors has a solid lead and offers a number of EVs, including this Tiago EV model
For much more on EVs...
Click Here