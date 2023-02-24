Six EVs by 2030: Decoding Maruti Suzuki strategy for India's electric future

Maruti has been in no rush to drive out an EV as yet. But it has promised six EVs here by 2030
The country's largest car maker is targeted volumes which remains rather low for EVs in India at present
But its own estimates suggest around 1 million EVs would be sold in India by 2030
As such, Maruti Suzuzki wants to be fully prepped to capitalise on the future prospects
Maruti admits it was late to make a mark in the SUV game & is now focusing on the body type
The company is not willing to make the same mistake when it comes to EVs
At present, Tata Motors has a solid lead and offers a number of EVs, including this Tiago EV model