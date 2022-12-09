Simple steps to remove scratches from your car's infotainment screen

Touchscreen infotainment systems are part of every car now
While it makes life easy for the driver with all its numerous features...
...maintenance of it to keep the screen in good condition can be tricky
Following these simple steps can keep your touchscreen scratch free
Your toothpaste can remove scratches from the screen
Take a small amount in a cotton cloth and gently rub it over the screen and voila!
You can also use baking soda for the same but remember to rub the screen in gentle motion
Vegetable oil is useful as well
One can opt for scratch elimination cream and keep it handy