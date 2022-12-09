Simple steps to remove scratches from your car's infotainment screen

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 09, 2022

Touchscreen infotainment systems are part of every car now

While it makes life easy for the driver with all its numerous features...

...maintenance of it to keep the screen in good condition can be tricky

Following these simple steps can keep your touchscreen scratch free

Your toothpaste can remove scratches from the screen

Take a small amount in a cotton cloth and gently rub it over the screen and voila!

You can also use baking soda for the same but remember to rub the screen in gentle motion

Vegetable oil is useful as well

One can opt for scratch elimination cream and keep it handy
