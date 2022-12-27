Simple steps to follow while driving an EV this winter

The winter is on, and your car needs attention as well
Especially if you are driving an electric vehicle
Like ICE vehicles, EVs too face issues in extreme cold
The driver must pre-warm the EV before entering it as it will help the user to avoid the initial chills of the cabin
Charge the electric vehicle overnight to ensure maximum efficiency of the battery
The driver should use the regenerative braking system more often during this season as it will keep the speed of the EV in check
Avoid speeding during winters as your EV may lose more energy
Drive your EV in Eco mode as it will consume less power
Check and maintain the tyre pressure at the optimum level as it will help in increasing the range