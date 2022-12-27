Simple steps to follow while driving an EV this winter

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2022

The winter is on, and your car needs attention as well 

Especially if you are driving an electric vehicle

Like ICE vehicles, EVs too face issues in extreme cold 

The driver must pre-warm the EV before entering it as it will help the user to avoid the initial chills of the cabin 

Charge the electric vehicle overnight to ensure maximum efficiency of the battery

The driver should use the regenerative braking system more often during this season as it will keep the speed of the EV in check

Avoid speeding during winters as your EV may lose more energy  

Drive your EV in Eco mode as it will consume less power 

Check and maintain the tyre pressure at the optimum level as it will help in increasing the range 
