Simple steps to check & change car engine's air filter 

Did you know that you can change your car's engine air filter yourself?
And it can save you some big bucks!
A clean air filter ensures air reaches the power mill smoothly
A clean and well-functioned air filter positively pushes the car's performance as well
To clean the filter, one needs to locate the housing of it which usually put in a black plastic box
Open the housing and gently take out the filter considering the wires
Carefully examine the filter and remove dirt and gunk build up
If the air filter is old enough, one can replace it with a new, branded one
If the filter is good enough, thoroughly clean it and put it back in the housing and properly fastened it