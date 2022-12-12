Simple steps to check brake fluid in car  

One of the integral features of a car is its braking system
When one applies brake, a fluid goes through the lines from the master cylinder to the discs
Now, to ensure this set up works smoothly, one needs to ensure there is enough fluid in it
With the following steps, one can check the fluid in the system themselves
Park the car on a level surface and let the engine cool down
Open the hood and look out for the master cylinder
This cylinder is usually located at the back of the engine bay
Now a days, the brake fluid reservoir comes in a transparent one with lines indicating 'Min' and 'Max'
Check the level and add more if required
Replace the reservoir cap and close the hood