Simple steps to check brake fluid in car  

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 12, 2022

One of the integral features of a car is its braking system  

When one applies brake, a fluid goes through the lines from the master cylinder to the discs

Now, to ensure this set up works smoothly, one needs to ensure there is enough fluid in it

With the following steps, one can check the fluid in the system themselves

Park the car on a level surface and let the engine cool down

Open the hood and look out for the master cylinder

This cylinder is usually located at the back of the engine bay

Now a days, the brake fluid reservoir comes in a transparent one with lines indicating 'Min' and 'Max' 

Check the level and add more if required

Replace the reservoir cap and close the hood
