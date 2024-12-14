Should you get the dealer-fitted CNG kit on new Honda Amaze?

The third-gen Honda Amaze was recently launched in India and while it comes with a petrol engine, the automaker is not offering a factory-fitted CNG option
Instead, the new Honda Amaze will be available with a CNG option at the dealer level, allowing customers to retrofit the alternate fuel option
The new Honda Amaze with the CNG will be available in all three variants - V, VX, and ZX - packing all the bells and whistles
The new Amaze CNG will be only available with the manual transmission
The aftermarket CNG kit will reduce the power and torque slightly on the 1.2-litre petrol engine for better compatibility and lower wear and tear
The CNG fitment will not void the standard or extended warranty making it a safe addition to your new-gen Amaze
While the new Honda Amaze starts from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the CNG option will cost around ₹1 lakh extra, depending on the dealer.
The Amaze’s rivals including the Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Aura come with factory-fitted CNG kits
The 2025 Honda Amaze is the first car in the segment to get Level 2 ADAS