Should EVs be rescue vehicles during natural calamity?

Electric vehicles are taking over the automotive industry
Authorities of various countries are encouraging people to transition towards EVs
Since one can foresee usage of electric cars in almost every aspect of life,...
...one can ask will EVs be useful in case of a natural disaster?
There are various opinions on this topic
Some say no while a handful say there is not much negatives to render EVs as not useful in critical circumstances
A few say that range anxiety along with not-so-strong charging infrastructure may not be beneficial in case of a natural disaster
If an EV gets discharged, it might lead to a road block further adding to the chaos
Supporters of electric vehicles say portable EV chargers and keeping the vehicle charged all the time are similar to carrying additional fuel or keeping the tank full