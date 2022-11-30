Supreme Court says adoption of public transport can be encouraged by making private cars more expensive
SC takes example of Singapore where personal cars are an expensive proposition
A bench of the apex court observed metro rail alone won't make people prefer mass-transit options
Major Indian cities have a high density of personal vehicles - cars & bikes
Most cities are suffering from an unprecedented pressure on existing infrastructure
But cars to people ratio is still low, opening up potential for manufactures to tap into
Pollution, however, is also a key factor in underlining the need for cleaner and mass-transit options
Is it time for India to go big on taking public transport options to people at large?