Should India make cars costlier to encourage public transport use? Supreme Court has this to say

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 30, 2022

Supreme Court says adoption of public transport can be encouraged by making private cars more expensive

SC takes example of Singapore where personal cars are an expensive proposition

A bench of the apex court observed metro rail alone won't make people prefer mass-transit options

Major Indian cities have a high density of personal vehicles - cars & bikes

Most cities are suffering from an unprecedented pressure on existing infrastructure

But cars to people ratio is still low, opening up potential for manufactures to tap into

Pollution, however, is also a key factor in underlining the need for cleaner and mass-transit options

Is it time for India to go big on taking public transport options to people at large?
For the complete report...
Click Here