Semiconductor shortage woes continue to linger

Maruti Suzuki shares situation of semiconductor supply still remains uncertain
The company's CFO states to deal with it, the brand is working to increase its production output...
...to use the available electronic components
The chip crisis hit the automaker's production numbers in Oct-Dec quarter last year
The CFO informs shortage of chips is still affecting manufacturing output
The shortage has also increased the waiting time for customers
The company's current pending orders have touched almost 3.63 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has production capacity of 15 lakh units per year