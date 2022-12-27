See to believe: This EV comes with a ginormous home theatre screen

Published Dec 27, 2022

Italian EV startup Aehra unveiled its first electric SUV

The EV's coupe-like design features sleek and clean lines

The highlight of this electric vehicle is the infotainment screen  

This humongous screen can be pulled upwards which converts the cabin into a...

...a comfortable home theatre 

The company claims that the cabin can not only be converted into a home theatre but also a meeting room and a lounge

The EV startup is yet to reveal the size of the monitor 

It has also acquired a patent for this technology
