See to believe: This EV comes with a ginormous home theatre screen

Italian EV startup Aehra unveiled its first electric SUV
The EV's coupe-like design features sleek and clean lines
The highlight of this electric vehicle is the infotainment screen
This humongous screen can be pulled upwards which converts the cabin into a...
...a comfortable home theatre
The company claims that the cabin can not only be converted into a home theatre but also a meeting room and a lounge
The EV startup is yet to reveal the size of the monitor
It has also acquired a patent for this technology