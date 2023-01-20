Secret revealed: Tesla's main weapon vs rivals

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 20, 2023

Tesla is the unchallenged leader in the world of EVs

The company earned $15,653 in gross profit per vehicle in third quarter of 2022

Tesla earns more profit per vehicle sold than any other car manufacturer anywhere in the world

Now, Tesla is using its profits to wage a massive price war against rivals

Tesla has announced price cuts in China and the US to sell more EVs

It is also controlling production costs by investing in new manufacturing technology

But it may not be a bulletproof strategy moving forward. Many predict production of EVs to soon overtake demand

Tesla plans to sell 20 million EVs each year by 2030. That's massively ambitious
