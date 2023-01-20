Secret revealed: Tesla's main weapon vs rivals

Tesla is the unchallenged leader in the world of EVs
The company earned $15,653 in gross profit per vehicle in third quarter of 2022
Tesla earns more profit per vehicle sold than any other car manufacturer anywhere in the world
Now, Tesla is using its profits to wage a massive price war against rivals
Tesla has announced price cuts in China and the US to sell more EVs
It is also controlling production costs by investing in new manufacturing technology
But it may not be a bulletproof strategy moving forward. Many predict production of EVs to soon overtake demand
Tesla plans to sell 20 million EVs each year by 2030. That's massively ambitious