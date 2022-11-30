Say hello to self-drive lorries that are now rumbling down roads

Imagine being inside a 40-tonne lorry & not having hands on the steering! Scary?
But technology is a marvel & Scania claims to be at the forefront
The Swedish truck maker has puts its autonomous lorries to work, delivering commercial goods in the country
The pilot project sees these autonomous truck operate on a 300-km stretch between Sodertalje & Jonkoping in Sweden's south
It may look like a regular lorry but these vehicles come fitted with cameras & two sensors
The lorry combines all inputs from the sensors with GPS & has numerous back ups for all possible scenarios imaginable
These lorries may be a gamechanger at a time when many European countries are reporting driver shortage