Say hello to self-drive lorries that are now rumbling down roads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 30, 2022

Imagine being inside a 40-tonne lorry & not having hands on the steering! Scary?

But technology is a marvel & Scania claims to be at the forefront

The Swedish truck maker has puts its autonomous lorries to work, delivering commercial goods in the country

The pilot project sees these autonomous truck operate on a 300-km stretch between Sodertalje & Jonkoping in Sweden's south

It may look like a regular lorry but these vehicles come fitted with cameras & two sensors

The lorry combines all inputs from the sensors with GPS & has numerous back ups for all possible scenarios imaginable

The sensors on the lorry are calibrated daily before these hit the roads

These lorries may be a gamechanger at a time when many European countries are reporting driver shortage
Also check out this biogas-fueled Scania bus, right here...
Click Here