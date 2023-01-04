Same day service for Ola Electric scooters soon!

Ola Electric will be introducing service desks at its experience centres
Customers of S1 & S1 Pro will be able to bring in his or her vehicle and get same-day service in most cases
Currently, customers need to book an appointment, after which scooter is picked up for service
The scooter is then delivered after completion of service
Ola recently launched the MoveOS 3 for its electric scooters
Over 90 per cent of scooters have already been upgraded
Apparently, the company will now start working on MoveOS 4
But some of the MoveOS 3 features are still in the beta stage
Additionally, the company is working on six new vehicles