Same day service for Ola Electric scooters soon!

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2023

Ola Electric will be introducing service desks at its experience centres

Customers of S1 & S1 Pro will be able to bring in his or her vehicle and get same-day service in most cases

Currently,  customers need to book an appointment, after which scooter is picked up for service

The scooter is then delivered after completion of service

Ola recently launched the MoveOS 3 for its electric scooters

Over 90 per cent of scooters have already been upgraded

Apparently, the company will now start working on MoveOS 4

But some of the MoveOS 3 features are still in the beta stage

Additionally, the company is working on six new vehicles

