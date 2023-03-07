Sale! Sale! Sale! Tesla on price-cut spree

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 07, 2023

Tesla has big aims to sell around 20 million EVs across the globe by 2030

As far as many know, Tesla EVs are not cheap

So, how is the EV maker going to attain its target?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, keeping the larger goal in mind, has announced a significant price cut

Prices of Tesla Model S and Model X have been cut by 9% in the US market

This is the fifth price cut by the EV company starting January 2023

The brand has also reduced prices of some of its models in China as well

Experts believe that price cuts will not be sufficient to attract customers as the EV company also needs to diversify quickly
