Royal Enfield to set up assembly operations in these two neighboring countries

The OEM will set up assembly operations in Nepal and Bangladesh
Currently, Royal Enfield can not export its fully-built motorcycles to these countries
This is due to some legislation
Building motorcycles locally through partners will help overcome that challenge
This would help enhance its share in the global market
It currently has a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide
The company claims to have about 9% market share in the APAC region
It has almost 10% market share in the EMEA region
The OEM is banking on existing and upcoming products...