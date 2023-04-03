Royal Enfield to set up assembly operations in these two neighboring countries

Published Apr 03, 2023

The OEM will set up assembly operations in Nepal and Bangladesh

Currently, Royal Enfield can not export its fully-built motorcycles to these countries

This is due to some legislation

 Building motorcycles locally through partners will help overcome that challenge

This would help enhance its share in the global market

 It currently has a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide 

The company claims to have about 9% market share in the APAC region

It has almost 10% market share in the EMEA region

The OEM is banking on existing and upcoming products...
 ...to gain more market share globally
