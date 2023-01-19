The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the brand's first attempt at making a dedicated cruiser. The model takes the quintessential cruiser design and marries it with RE's traditional lines.
The low-slung body makes it accessible for rides of all sizes. The forward-set foot pegs and high and wide handlebar makes for a comfortable riding posture.
Despite sharing the same engine as the 650 Twins, the Super Meteor 650 feels like its built from the ground up. The frame and swingarm are all-new designed to optimise cruising abilities.
Features like an LED headlamp is a first for Royal Enfield. The instrument console is taken from the Meteor 350 but gets a piano black finish and the Tripper pod as standard.
Quality levels are exceptional and unseen on previous Royal Enfield motorcycles. The SM650 feels top notch with excellent attention to detail right from the welds, paint quality to the brushed aluminium finish. Even the frame gets powder coating.
The 648 cc engine remains the same as the 650 Twins but the Super Meteor 650 gets a bigger airbox, remapped ECU and even a change in the sprocket to put down power more effectively.
Power delivery is quick and linear with a strong mid-range. The engine feels sublime between 80-100 kmph and can do speeds of 120 kmph all day long. Anything faster and the vibrations are hard to miss.
Straight-line stability is excellent with the longer wheelbase and trail, while handling is surprisingly confident despite the hefty 241 kg kerb weight.
The ride quality leaves a bit to be desired on the Super Meteor 650. The front gets Showa USD forks that do a great job but the rear gets dual shocks with limited suspension travel that leave little room for comfort.