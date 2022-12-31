Royal Enfield speeds up its electric motorcycle plans

Royal Enfield is gearing up its electrification plans
The parent company of Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors announced it acquired a 10.35% equity stake...
...in Spanish electric motorcycle company Stark Future SL
The Spanish company specialises in making electric dirt bikes
Both the companies will work together towards electric mobility
Royal Enfield has plans to use the capabilities of Stark Future to develop their own EV platforms
The company is already working on electric motorcycles that will have strong Royal Enfield DNA
Royal Enfield will help Stark Future in its industrialisation process as well