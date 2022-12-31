Royal Enfield speeds up its electric motorcycle plans

Published Dec 31, 2022

Royal Enfield is gearing up its electrification plans

The parent company of Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors announced it acquired a 10.35% equity stake...

...in Spanish electric motorcycle company Stark Future SL

The Spanish company specialises in making electric dirt bikes  

Both the companies will work together towards electric mobility 

Royal Enfield has plans to use the capabilities of Stark Future to develop their own EV platforms

The company is already working on electric motorcycles that will have strong Royal Enfield DNA 

Royal Enfield will help Stark Future in its industrialisation process as well
