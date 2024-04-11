Royal Enfield introduces new helmets & apparel to celebrate Mumbai

Royal Enfield has collaborated with Huemn
The collaboration is done to introduce a collection of apparel and helmets inspired by the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
The collaboration is called 'A shot of Mumbai'
Royal Enfield says the collaboration symbolises the spirit of exploration and a venture into unchartered territories whether it’s personal style or the pursuit of life on two wheels.
Evoking the dynamism of Mumbai, a city renowned for its bustling streets and magnetic culture, the collection also serves as an ode to this vibrant metropolis
The new collection will be dropping on April 10th 2024.
The collection will include T-shirts, hoodies and denim
The apparel will be available on Huemn's website
The helmets will be available on Royal Enfield's online store