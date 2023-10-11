The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is slated to make its debut on November 7, 2023
This upcoming adventure motorcycle promises to be significantly better than Himalayan 411 in terms of fit and finish and performance
Royal Enfield claims it has been designed and developed specially keeping the Himalayan terrain's riding requirements in focus
Its design is influenced by the Himalayan 411 but there are significant differences as well
It gets a curvy fuel tank, front fenders with special graphics, a stubby exhaust muffler making the bike visually appealing
Powering the bike will be a 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 40 bhp peak power and 45 Nm maximum torque
The bike will come equipped with an analogue-digital instrument cluster with larger digital interface
Upon launch, it will challenge KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure