Published Oct 11, 2023

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is slated to make its debut on November 7, 2023

This upcoming adventure motorcycle promises to be significantly better than Himalayan 411 in terms of fit and finish and performance

Royal Enfield claims it has been designed and developed specially keeping the Himalayan terrain's riding requirements in focus

Its design is influenced by the Himalayan 411 but there are significant differences as well

It gets a curvy fuel tank, front fenders with special graphics, a stubby exhaust muffler making the bike visually appealing

Powering the bike will be a 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 40 bhp peak power and 45 Nm maximum torque

The bike will come equipped with an analogue-digital instrument cluster with larger digital interface

Upon launch, it will challenge KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure
