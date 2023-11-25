Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launched. Check out the price

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Himalayan 450 in the Indian market.
The launch of the adventure tourer happened at 2023 Motoverse.
The motorcycle is being offered in three variants. The only difference between the variants is of the colour scheme
The Base Kaza Brown is priced at ₹2.69 lakh ex-showroom
The Pass Slate Himalayan Salt is priced at ₹2.74 lakh ex-showroom
The Pass Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue is priced at ₹2.74 lakh ex-showroom
The Summit Kamet White is priced at ₹2.79 lakh ex-showroom
The Summit Hanle Black is priced at ₹2.84 lakh ex-showroom
As of now, the price of the tubeless spoked rims is not known