Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launched. Check out the price

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Paarth Khatri
Published Nov 25, 2023

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Himalayan 450 in the Indian market.

The launch of the adventure tourer happened at 2023 Motoverse. 

The motorcycle is being offered in three variants. The only difference between the variants is of the colour scheme

The Base Kaza Brown is priced at 2.69 lakh ex-showroom

The Pass Slate Himalayan Salt  is priced at 2.74 lakh ex-showroom

The Pass Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue is priced at 2.74 lakh ex-showroom

The Summit Kamet White is priced at 2.79 lakh ex-showroom

The Summit Hanle Black is priced at 2.84 lakh ex-showroom

As of now, the price of the tubeless spoked rims is not known
