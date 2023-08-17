Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is all-set to dominate ADV segment

Royal Enfield will launch the Himalayan 450 in November
As the name suggests, the Himalayan 450 will be more powerful than the current Himalayan 411.
The Himalayan 450 will feature Royal Enfield's first liquid-cooled engine.
The motorcycle will come with brake lights that are integrated with the turn indicators.
The LED headlamp will be the same one found on the new 650 Twins and Super Meteor 650. It is not very bright but gets the job done.
Up-front, there a beak-like mudguard and a windscreen
There will be a new circular digital instrument cluster that will show various information.
Suspension duties will be performed by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
There will be an exoskeleton around the fuel tank to mounted jerry cans and protect the fuel tank in case of a fall.