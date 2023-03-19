Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in black edition is all about class 

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 19, 2023

Royal Enfield has introduced the new 2023 Continental GT 650 variants in black-coloured themes

Both the trims sit on black alloy wheels

The motorcycles are also OBD2 ready!

The BS6-compliant 648cc air and oil-cooled 270-degree parallel-twin motor gets a glossy black makeover

The exhaust, in a black finish, is also a new cosmetic upgrade

There is a new USB port beneath the clutch lever for phone charging purposes

  The upgraded Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with the same set of clip-ons on the handlebar

The motorcycle also gets a new LED headlight from Super Meteor 650

These new variants will be offered along with the current colour options in the range 
