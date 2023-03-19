Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in black edition is all about class 

Royal Enfield has introduced the new 2023 Continental GT 650 variants in black-coloured themes
Both the trims sit on black alloy wheels
The motorcycles are also OBD2 ready!
The BS6-compliant 648cc air and oil-cooled 270-degree parallel-twin motor gets a glossy black makeover
The exhaust, in a black finish, is also a new cosmetic upgrade
There is a new USB port beneath the clutch lever for phone charging purposes
The upgraded Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with the same set of clip-ons on the handlebar
The motorcycle also gets a new LED headlight from Super Meteor 650
These new variants will be offered along with the current colour options in the range