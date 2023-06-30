Harley-Davidson to launch its most affordable motorcycle soon: Check it out

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the X440 officially

It is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and will be Harley's most affordable motorcycle

The X440 has been designed as a roadster. it takes some design inspirations from the flat-trackers.  

The motorcycle will be launched on July 3rd

The motorcycle does get modern elements such as LED lighting, a single-pod digital instrument cluster and alloy wheels.

Suspension components are also modern as there are up-side down forks in the front but at the rear, there are twin gas-charged shock absorbers.

Braking duties are performed by discs at both ends. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. 

Harley will use a 440 cc engine and will have a redline of 8,000 rpm.

From the images, it seems like the product will be quite premium and Harley has given special attention to detail.
