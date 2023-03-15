Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a beautiful bobber

Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a bobber
The motorcycle is now finished in dark metallic silver with a matte finish
There is a touch of gold leaf to enhance the curves of the bike.
Being a bobber, the rear seat has been removed and the motorcycle has been stretched by four inches.
The stock halogen headlamp has been replaced with a 5.5-inch LED unit.
The front telescopic forks are now replaced with up-side down forks.
The front wheel now measures 19 inches in size while the rear one measures 15 inches.
The wheels are now wrapped in new tyres and the front rake has been increased as well.